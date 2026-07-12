1 dead in Jasola wall collapse in Delhi

New Delhi

The dead man's body. Focus on hand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 24-year-old labourer died and two others were injured when a side wall of a dilapidated house in south Delhi’s Jasola that they were demolishing collapsed during the process on Friday afternoon, trapping the workers under debris, police and fire department officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police registered a case under sections 280 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and apprehended the demolition contractor, Shamshuddin, from Jamia Nagar. The house owner, Khurshid, was absconding.

The premises were sealed by the local subdivisional magistrate, a senior police officer said. “We are investigating the case further to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident, including verification of compliance with the prescribed safety measures and statutory requirements during the demolition work,” the officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said that the fire control room was informed about the wall collapse in Jasola Pocket 1 at 1.28pm on Friday and they deployed three fire tenders and rescue teams.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The rescue teams pulled out three men from the debris and rushed them to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one of them was declared dead. The other two injured are undergoing treatment,” said the DFS official, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The rescue teams pulled out three men from the debris and rushed them to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one of them was declared dead. The other two injured are undergoing treatment,” said the DFS official, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The search and rescue operation concluded by around 3.30pm, DFS said.

Police identified the deceased person as Vijay, and the injured as Nannu Sharma and Chandrapal, both aged 40.

The wall collapse in Jasola comes within two days of the collapse of a set of twin four-storey buildings in Rohini Sector 16 that left three people dead.

On Friday night, chief minister Rekha Gupta’s office, in a post on X, said, “Delhi Government stands with the families affected by the tragic building collapse at Rohini and the wall collapse at Jasola. Financial assistance is being extended to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and to those injured in the incidents. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the concerned authorities to ensure every possible assistance to the affected families and the best possible medical care for the injured. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into both incidents.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police officers probing the Rohini building collapse case said that they will be writing to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), seeking its assistance in ascertaining the reason for the building collapse.