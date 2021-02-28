10 police teams to probe woman death from stabbed for resisting snatching bid in Delhi
Ten police teams have been constituted to probe Delhi's Adarsh Nagar case where a woman was stabbed to death by a chain snatcher while resisting the robbery, according to DCP Northwest Usha Rangnani on Sunday.
The residents here alleged that several incidents of snatching have taken place in the area but still Delhi police have not intensified patrolling.
However, police said that patrolling is going on in the area and they are doing their best to combat these incidents.
A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a snatcher for resisting a robbery bid in the Adarsh Nagar area of the national capital, Delhi Police said.
According to the police, the woman was stabbed to death in north-west Delhi's Adarsh Nagar while trying to resist a snatching bid. She was coming home from a market and was holding her child when the incident occurred.
An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made till now. Further investigation of the case is underway, the police said.
This is the second stabbing incident in the last two days.
A 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Friday after being beaten up and stabbed by three boys in the Kalkaji area when he objected to them following his sister and passing indecent remarks. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCD bypolls: Amid Covid-19 protocols 20.38% voters turnout in first four hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 police teams to probe woman death stabbed for resisting snatching
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Average 200 daily new Covid-19 cases in Delhi amid spike in Maharashtra, Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi municipal by-polls: Voting underway at 5 MCD wards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weather experts weigh in on why spring gave Delhi a miss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU awards over 178,000 degrees at mixed format convocation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man killed in fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bypolls in 5 MCD wards today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi adds 243 new Covid-19 cases, three more deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flyers up 25% at General aviation terminal: DIAL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi CM Kejriwal says city law, order in turmoil; Police disagree
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17-year-old critical after being stabbed by 5 in Delhi's Kalkaji
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi gears up for bypolls in five municipal wards on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reports 243 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active caseload sees slight jump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality 'moderate' Gurgaon, worsens in Ghaziabad, 'poor' in Noida, Faridabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox