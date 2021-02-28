IND USA
The RSS worker was stabbed to death during the clashes with SDPI. Six others were also injured in Kerala's Alappuzha district. (HT Archive/For Representational Purposes Only)
delhi news

10 police teams to probe woman death from stabbed for resisting snatching bid in Delhi

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a snatcher for resisting a robbery bid in the Adarsh Nagar area of the national capital.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:04 PM IST

Ten police teams have been constituted to probe Delhi's Adarsh Nagar case where a woman was stabbed to death by a chain snatcher while resisting the robbery, according to DCP Northwest Usha Rangnani on Sunday.

The residents here alleged that several incidents of snatching have taken place in the area but still Delhi police have not intensified patrolling.

However, police said that patrolling is going on in the area and they are doing their best to combat these incidents.

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a snatcher for resisting a robbery bid in the Adarsh Nagar area of the national capital, Delhi Police said.

According to the police, the woman was stabbed to death in north-west Delhi's Adarsh Nagar while trying to resist a snatching bid. She was coming home from a market and was holding her child when the incident occurred.

An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made till now. Further investigation of the case is underway, the police said.

This is the second stabbing incident in the last two days.

A 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Friday after being beaten up and stabbed by three boys in the Kalkaji area when he objected to them following his sister and passing indecent remarks. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Thermal guns are being used to measure temperature of each voter and masks and sanitiser bottles being provided at polling stations, an official said.(PTI)
delhi news

MCD bypolls: Amid Covid-19 protocols 20.38% voters turnout in first four hours

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:33 PM IST
By 11:30am, the overall turnout across the five wards was 20.38 per cent, with Kalyanpur ward recording the maximum 25.69 per cent, a senior official of the State Election Commission in Delhi said.
The RSS worker was stabbed to death during the clashes with SDPI. Six others were also injured in Kerala's Alappuzha district. (HT Archive/For Representational Purposes Only)
delhi news

A man receives Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
delhi news

Average 200 daily new Covid-19 cases in Delhi amid spike in Maharashtra, Kerala

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:01 AM IST
In the last six days, Delhi recorded more than 200 new infections for four straight days, between February 24-27. The number of daily deaths, though, has been less than five on five out of six days, with no fatality on Feb 25.
People outside a polling booth in Delhi's Trilokpuri on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
elections

Delhi municipal by-polls: Voting underway at 5 MCD wards

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Four of the five wards fell vacant after their incumbent councillors were elected as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) legislators in the assembly polls whereas the by-election in Shalimar Bagh was necessitated after the death of councillor Renu Jaju.
Delhi’s maximum temperature didn’t touch 30 degree C in 2020, 2019, 2015, 2014 and 2013 in February.(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
delhi news

Weather experts weigh in on why spring gave Delhi a miss

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:53 AM IST
Since Monday (till Saturday), maximum temperatures in Delhi have read: 28.9; 31.5; 32.5; 33.2; 33; and 31.7 degrees C. The situation is similar in most cities in the northern plains. Mumbai’s maximum temperature over the same period has ranged between 33.9 and 36.1 degrees C.
The university awarded 670 doctoral degrees, 44 super-specialty DM/M.Ch course degrees, 156 medals and 36 prizes in multidisciplinary fields.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo. Representative image)
education

DU awards over 178,000 degrees at mixed format convocation

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:18 AM IST
Addressing the ceremony, Delhi University acting vice-chancellor (V-C) PC Joshi said, “It is not just the first in the history of DU but also across the country that nearly 180,000 students received their degrees digitally.”
Police registered a case at the Gulabi Bagh police station and are probing the cause of the fire.(Karn Singh/ HT file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Man killed in fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:59 AM IST
The factory was located in the first floor of a three-storey building. The blaze, fire officers said, was reported at around 3.45am after a person in the area heard an explosion.
The first phase of voting for the three-phased elections to the decentralised tiers of local bodies at the village, block and district levels in Kerala will be conducted by the Kerala State Election Commission on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)
delhi news

Bypolls in 5 MCD wards today

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:56 AM IST
Polling will start at 7.30am and end at 5.30pm, and the results will be declared on March 3. The Aam Aadmi Party won four of these five wards in the 2017 MCD elections, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party retain all the three civic bodies in the city.
A frontline worker receives the dose of Covaxin vaccine, at a hospital in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi adds 243 new Covid-19 cases, three more deaths

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:42 AM IST
The city’s average positivity has increased to 0.32% over the last seven days, in comparison to 0.25% the week before and 0.21% the week before that. Although the increase is minor, experts worry it may be indicative of an increase in virus transmission in Delhi.
A senior official in Delhi’s revenue department said around 14,000 passengers arrived at the Delhi airport between November 25 and December 21 — of whom around 1,500 are Delhi residents.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Flyers up 25% at General aviation terminal: DIAL

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:35 AM IST
The General Aviation facility supports passengers on chartered flights or private jets from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
delhi news

Delhi CM Kejriwal says city law, order in turmoil; Police disagree

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:26 AM IST
“Deeply concerned by the murder of a 8-yr-old girl in Khichripur & attack on a 17-yr-old boy in Kalkaji. Delhi’’s law and order situation is in a serious turmoil, I appeal to Hon’’ble Home Minister & Lt. Gov (Lieutenant Governor) to take appropriate action to address the situation,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.
Police said a case of attempt to murder, stalking and sexual harassment was registered at the Kalkaji police station against the five suspects.(HT Archives. Representative image)
delhi news

17-year-old critical after being stabbed by 5 in Delhi's Kalkaji

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:02 AM IST
The boy is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and the family said his condition is critical. The sister has also alleged that the police who reached the spot shouted at her and questioned her claims when she tried to tell them of what had transpired.
Officials said that Covid-19 patients can vote during the last hour of polling following laid down guidelines.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi gears up for bypolls in five municipal wards on Sunday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The bypolls are being seen as the semifinal ahead of the civic body elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations in early 2022.
The state government had conducted 67,484 Covid-19 tests on Saturday comprising 45,873 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 21,611 Rapid Antigen Tests.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi reports 243 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active caseload sees slight jump

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Active cases jumped from the 1,231 cases reported on Friday to 1,307 cases on Saturday.
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Saturday was 301 in Noida, 295 in Ghaziabad, 292 in Greater Noida, 260 in Faridabad and 260 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB’s Sameer app.(PTI file photo)
delhi news

Air quality 'moderate' Gurgaon, worsens in Ghaziabad, 'poor' in Noida, Faridabad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
