10-yr-old dies as e-rickshaw hits her in Ghazipur

New Delhi

My wife said he came from the wrong side when they were crossing the road and hit them. He didn’t even stop and fled, the victim girl’s father said. (Representational image)

A 10-year-old girl died after being hit by a speeding e-rickshaw in Ghazipur, while she was returning home from school along with her mother, police said. The accused fled the spot and was later arrested by the police.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The girl was a student of Class 5 at a government school in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 and lived with her parents in the vicinity, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajeev Kumar said the incident took place around 1.30-2pm, when a speeding e-rickshaw hit her from the front on the Ghazipur-Mandawali road, following which the girl collapsed. She was taken to LBS Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, the officer said.

The girl’s father said, “I was at work when I received the call. I was told that she fell after an e-rickshaw hit her. She sustained injuries to her head and chest. I thought she would be fine. By the time I reached the hospital and started inquiring, she had been declared dead. My daughter was smart and talented.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “She had recently participated in cultural events near our house and at school and won many awards. I want action against the e-rickshaw driver. My wife said he came from the wrong side when they were crossing the road and hit them. He didn’t even stop and fled,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She had recently participated in cultural events near our house and at school and won many awards. I want action against the e-rickshaw driver. My wife said he came from the wrong side when they were crossing the road and hit them. He didn’t even stop and fled,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police said the accused, Uttam Singh, was chased by locals and held. He was arrested and booked in a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence.