10-yr-old drowns in Jagatpur swimming pool

A 10-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool facility in north Delhi’s Jagatpur on Sunday morning, police said, adding that action was initiated against the owner of the facility. The police said they were in the process of registering an FIR.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The boy, who was part of a group of 17-18 friends, entered the pool after paying ₹100 per head, but died within minutes. The boy resided in Ibrahimpur with his parents and a younger brother, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said, “An information was received from trauma centre in Civil Lines that a boy, aged around 10, was brought dead to the hospital after he had drowned in a swimming pool at Jagatpur. During the course of inquiry, it came to notice that the child had gone for swimming. The pool was found to be unguarded; there was no lifeguard deployed by the owner.”

To be sure, rules to operate swimming pools mandate the availability of a first-aid box, oxygen cylinder, breathing equipment, such as an artificial respirator, buoys for beginners (at least two), life jackets, life belts and a stretcher.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The boy’s father said that both his sons went to the pool, but the elder one died within minutes of entering. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boy’s father said that both his sons went to the pool, but the elder one died within minutes of entering. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “There was a shallow pool for kids but since there was no guard, the boy entered the bigger pool and nobody stopped him. He drowned within minutes. There were also no life jackets anywhere. By the time, the children found him, he had already died,” a police officer, who did not wish to be named, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There was a shallow pool for kids but since there was no guard, the boy entered the bigger pool and nobody stopped him. He drowned within minutes. There were also no life jackets anywhere. By the time, the children found him, he had already died,” a police officer, who did not wish to be named, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the pool owner has a licence, but they are in the process of checking its validity and other details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the pool owner has a licence, but they are in the process of checking its validity and other details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police sent the boy’s body for a post-mortem examination and then handed it over to the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police sent the boy’s body for a post-mortem examination and then handed it over to the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Legal action is being taken against the owner of swimming pool and others. An enquiry is being conducted,” said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Legal action is being taken against the owner of swimming pool and others. An enquiry is being conducted,” said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jignasa Sinha Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON