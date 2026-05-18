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10-yr-old drowns in Jagatpur swimming pool

A 10-year-old boy drowned in an unguarded pool in north Delhi; police are investigating the owner and have initiated legal action.

Published on: May 18, 2026 03:30 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha
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A 10-year-old boy drowned in a private swimming pool facility in north Delhi’s Jagatpur on Sunday morning, police said, adding that action was initiated against the owner of the facility. The police said they were in the process of registering an FIR.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The boy, who was part of a group of 17-18 friends, entered the pool after paying 100 per head, but died within minutes. The boy resided in Ibrahimpur with his parents and a younger brother, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said, “An information was received from trauma centre in Civil Lines that a boy, aged around 10, was brought dead to the hospital after he had drowned in a swimming pool at Jagatpur. During the course of inquiry, it came to notice that the child had gone for swimming. The pool was found to be unguarded; there was no lifeguard deployed by the owner.”

To be sure, rules to operate swimming pools mandate the availability of a first-aid box, oxygen cylinder, breathing equipment, such as an artificial respirator, buoys for beginners (at least two), life jackets, life belts and a stretcher.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

swimming pool north delhi
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