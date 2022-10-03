Home / Cities / Delhi News / 10-yr-old’s rape, murder in Delhi: Hunt for 3rd minor suspect continues

10-yr-old’s rape, murder in Delhi: Hunt for 3rd minor suspect continues

Updated on Oct 03, 2022 01:36 AM IST

According to police, the boy was raped and assaulted allegedly by three boys, including his cousin and friends, who live in the same neighbourhood on September 18.

In a video shot by the family on September 21 at their residence, the boy shared details of the assault and mentioned the names of two of the suspects. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Three police teams are working round the clock to apprehend the third suspect who raped and assaulted a 10-year-old in Seelampur on September 18, resulting in the boy’s death on October 1, investigators said. While police apprehended two 10- and 11-year-old boys in connection with the case on September 24 and 25, the third boy has remained untraceable for over 10 days after the incident was reported.

The boys were produced before the juvenile justice board, which handed them over to their parents.

According to police, the boy was raped and assaulted allegedly by three boys, including his cousin and friends, who live in the same neighbourhood. However, the boy was admitted for treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital four days later on September 22. He passed away on Saturday morning.

An investigator privy to the matter who did not wish to be named said that two boys including his 11-year-old cousin were apprehended on September 24 and 25, but the third suspect whose name emerged during the probe is on the run. “Three teams with four-five members each are working round the clock to apprehend the suspect. Informers have been activated and human intelligence is being gathered about the suspect and his family,” the officer said, adding that according to the information they have so far, the suspect is a minor.

The boy’s family on Sunday reiterated that they want justice for the boy and want all suspects to be apprehended. “My son kept saying that one of the boys knows all the names. Police had apprehended that boy but he has been released and they are not asking him anything more. He knows everything. They should ask him who all were involved,” the boy’s sister alleged.

The boy’s last rites were performed on Saturday evening.

In a video shot by the family on September 21 at their residence, the boy shared details of the assault and mentioned the names of two of the suspects, but did not include his cousin’s who has been apprehended. Police, however, said that the reason why the family did not report the matter for four days was to protect the relative.

Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, said the boy died of multi-organ failure. “He developed sepsis and also had a cardiac arrest a few days ago. He was on ventilator support,” Dr Kumar said.

Story Saved
×
