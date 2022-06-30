12 prisoners, 7 officers hurt during clashes at Delhi’s Tihar jail
New Delhi: Prisoners in Tihar jail clashed with the guards on Wednesday afternoon, injuring several of them during a search conducted by prison officers, officials aware of the incident said on Thursday.
At least 12 prisoners were injured and rushed to the jail’s dispensary, and four of them were referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital for further treatment. Sevenprison guards also suffered injuries during the incident, officials added.
In the past few weeks, Delhi’s Tihar jail has been on high alert after several cases of prisoners using cell phones to run extortion rackets and planning murders came to light. According to police, the recent murder of singer and Punjab Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was also planned from inside Tihar by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his accomplice, Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar.
Prison officers said they received a tip-off about some prisoners hiding cellphones and improvised weapons inside ward 4, after which they decided to conduct an inspection.
“During a search of ward 4 in jail 8, inmates obstructed jail guards from performing their duties by abusing them and brawling with them. The jail staff tried to pacify and counsel them but some of them refused to listen. They started banging their heads on the walls and injured themselves using the sharp-edged objects. The jail officers managed to contain the situation and sent four inmates to the DDU Hospital for further medical treatment.”
As part of the measures to stop prisoners from engaging in criminal activities or warring with other gangs, the prison department transferred at least 30 identified gangsters lodged in the three prison complexes of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli to other jails.
Delhi LG directs Rohini forensic lab to procure 4 more vans
Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday ordered the forensic science laboratory to work with Delhi Police and clear pending cases, officials said. Saxena visited the state government-run FSL in Rohini and asked officials to procure four more FSL vans in addition to the existing two. The LG's visit comes in the backdrop of a review meeting of the FSL's works on June 22 during which he noted that there were 20,000 cases pending at the laboratory.
Bid to upskill: Delhi govt to map jail inmates’ educational qualifications
The Aam Aadmi Party government will survey the educational qualifications and interests of nearly 20,000 inmates currently lodged in Delhi's jails, officials said on Thursday. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday held a meeting to discuss the upskilling project with director-general (prisons) Sandeep Goel, secretary, education, Ashok Kumar and senior officials of the education department. A Delhi government official said skill training is likely to take place inside the three jail complexes.
2 bulletproof vehicles, 38 armed cops guarded Lawrence Bishnoi during Punjab move: Cops
New Delhi: At least two bullet proof vehicles, 10 cars and 54 police personnel, including 38 armed guards, protect key accused in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, while transporting him to courts in Punjab from the Mandoli jail in Delhi, according to documents the Punjab Police submitted to a Delhi court last week. HT has seen a copy of the documents. The police also arrested two gunmen involved in the crime.
Gujarat BJP team found no faults in Delhi govt-run schools, hospitals: Manish Sisodia
One held, 2 juveniles apprehended for shooting at jail official’s home in Delhi
New Delhi: A 20-year-old man from western Uttar Pradesh was arrested and two juvenile associates apprehended by the special cell of the Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire in outer Delhi's Holambi Khurd village near Bawana on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. Three bullets were fired – two by the alleged accused and the third by the police team. However, nobody was hurt in the gunfight, police said.
