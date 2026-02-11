The Delhi government has sanctioned over ₹125 crore for remodelling storm water drains across nearly 28 kilometres of major road stretches in North Delhi under the new drainage master plan, said water minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday. ₹125 crore sanctioned for remodelling 28km of drains in North Delhi

According to the minister, the approved works include three projects covering key stretches along the Ring Road that frequently witness waterlogging during the monsoon. These include Model Town-2 Road, Model Town-3 Road, Kushal Cinema Road and the Azadpur H-Point to Mukarba Chowk stretch along the Mall Road Extension. Together, these corridors form some of North Delhi’s most gridlocked routes, which are prone to waterlogging during intense rainfall.

Verma said the remodelling aims to address long-standing drainage issues comprehensively. “This is a planned and decisive intervention. Drain remodelling in these areas is being taken up under the new drainage master plan so that residents are not forced to relive the same problems every time it rains,” he said.

Providing details of the financial outlay, the minister said ₹33.11 crore has been sanctioned for works on Model Town-2 Road, Model Town-3 Road and Kushal Cinema Road. An additional ₹48.13 crore has been approved for the Azadpur H-Point to Mukarba Chowk stretch on the Mall Road Extension. For the Camp Chowk to Azadpur H-Point stretch of around 10.81 km, ₹44.38 crore has been approved.

“When we talk about permanent solutions, we must also back them with adequate resources. This financial commitment shows that the government is not relying on temporary measures, but investing in planned improvement,” said Verma.

Officials said the remodelling aims to improve the carrying capacity and alignment of drains along connected stretches, which often overflow during heavy rainfall, leading to traffic disruptions and damage to road surfaces. Recurrent waterlogging in these areas has also affected the movement of emergency vehicles and raised concerns over pedestrian safety in previous monsoon seasons.

Highlighting the need for an integrated approach, Verma said drainage systems cannot be addressed in isolation.

“Drainage cannot be fixed in fragments. The master plan ensures that water flow is managed logically across connected stretches, so one area does not suffer because another has been ignored. Our duty is to make sure public money delivers real relief to citizens. People should see the difference on the ground, not just in files,” he said.

The minister added that the execution of the works would be monitored to ensure adherence to approved designs and timelines.