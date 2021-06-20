Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 13 injured in cylinder blast in outer Delhi
delhi news

13 injured in cylinder blast in outer Delhi

Four people who suffered major burns were taken to safdarjung hospital for treatment
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 03:46 AM IST
All the injured persons lived in the same N-block neighbourhood. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Thirteen people suffered burn injuries in a cylinder blast in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, police said on Sunday.

Police said while most of the injured were rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital, four people, who suffered major burns, were taken to Safdarjung hospital.

Police said five more people were also shifted to Safdarjung hospital later.

According to police, residents of Mangolpuri’s N-block heard a loud sound and saw a house on fire, following which they received a distress call about the cylinder blast around around 6.30pm.

“The police team from Mangolpuri and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The house belongs to a man named Ganesh and his wife Savitri. They were reportedly changing the gas cylinder when it burst. Preliminary enquiry suggests gas leaked while changing the gas cylinder, which caused the blast,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parvinder Singh.

He added that all the injured persons lived in the same N-block neighbourhood. “They lived in 25 square yard houses in the area,” said DCP Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news cylinder blast
TRENDING NEWS

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP