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13 mobile Jan Aushadi Kendras to open in Delhi areas lacking facilities

Delhi will launch mobile pharmacy vans under the Jan Aushadhi initiative to provide affordable medicines in underserved areas, ensuring quality and transparency.

Published on: May 03, 2026 04:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Delhi government will roll out mobile pharmacy vans under the Jan Aushadhi initiative to improve access to affordable medicines in underserved areas, officials said on Saturday.

13 mobile Jan Aushadi Kendras to open in Delhi areas lacking facilities

The plan aims to ensure timely availability of essential and life-saving generic drugs while reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for residents.

Selected agencies will deploy the vans across JJ clusters, slums, resettlement colonies and peripheral areas. A high-level committee will determine routes based on population density, disease burden and gaps in existing healthcare infrastructure, an official said.

Each mobile unit will be equipped with medicine storage racks, cold-chain facilities, power backup and GPS tracking.

The vans will have mandatory inventory management software, billing systems and support for digital payments such as UPI and cards. They will also be linked with government health platforms to ensure transparency.

Only quality generic medicines compliant with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Jan Aushadhi standards will be supplied.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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