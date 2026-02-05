131 mist spray systems, 12 anti-smog guns installed at elevated Delhi Metro stations

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that the government has installed either mist spray systems or “anti-smog guns” at all 143 elevated Metro stations in the city. The move follows the government’s efforts to install mist spray systems along busy arterial roads such as Lodhi Road and near ITO (HT PHOTO)

“Tackling air pollution remains a top priority of the government, and concrete, practical measures are being implemented at the ground level. As part of this effort, 131 mist spray systems and 12 anti-smog guns have been installed so far in busy and sensitive areas such as Metro stations,” the chief minister said.

Some of the stations where mist spray systems have been installed include Model Town, Sultanpur, Ghitorni and Jahangirpuri, among others. Stations where anti-smog guns have been installed include Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus, Jamia Millia Islamia, Kailash Colony and Subhash Nagar.

Wherever technical constraints did not permit the installation of mist spray systems, anti-smog guns have been deployed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to ensure there is no shortfall in pollution-control measures, she added.

The initiative covers 89 on-road and 54 off-road elevated Metro stations, Gupta said, noting that the move is aimed at improving air quality and providing commuters with a cleaner and healthier environment.

The move follows the government’s efforts to install mist spray systems along busy arterial roads such as Lodhi Road and near ITO, while anti-smog guns are being installed on high-rise buildings across the city to curb dust and particulate pollution.

Artwork has been completed on 50 Metro pillars across various corridors. These artworks depict nature, flowers, birds and Indian cultural symbols, enhancing the city’s identity and visual appeal,” she added.