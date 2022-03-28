1.3km flyover to declutter Delhi cantonment road corridor

The Delhi Cantonment Board is planning to construct a 1.3-km-long, six-lane flyover on the Cariappa Marg between the Kirby Place intersection and Thimayya Chowk to decongest the busy stretch, officials aware of the development said.

The two traffic intersections are part of the busy Janakpuri-Dhaula Kuan corridor, the officials said, and added that the board has already carried out a traffic analysis study in collaboration with the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA). They said a detailed project report has been finalised.

A cantonment board official who is overseeing the project said the flyover is likely to cost around ₹225 crore, and it will provide a smoother commute to people travelling between West Delhi and South/New Delhi area via Delhi Cantonment. “The study carried out with the help of SPA has found that 51-53% of the traffic passing thorough these two congested intersections which can be diverted on the elevated corridor. The current average daily traffic on this corridor is around 110,000 to 113,000 vehicles. It was also assessed that the traffic here may grow by 3.71% annually. Multiple road arms at Kirby Place are already experiencing traffic count more than their intended carrying capacity,” the official said who asked not to be named.

The traffic study, which HT has seen, states that the estimated traffic load on this corridor is likely to increase to 158,000 to 163,000 in the next 10 years. During the morning peak hours, the corridor witnesses 2,293 PCU (passenger car unit) Janakpuri-bound traffic and 2,901 PCU Dhaula Kuan bound traffic. Then, during the evening rush hour, the Janakpuri-bound traffic increases to 2,833 vehicles per hour and Dhaula Kuan-bound traffic goes down to 1,100 PCU, the report said.

Passenger car unit (PCU) is a metric used in transportation engineering, to assess traffic-flow rate on a highway.

DCB official said that the development of flyover will make the stretch between Dabri flyover and Dhaula kuna signal free.

“The proposal will now be put in a board meeting. Approvals from various agencies and budgetary sanction can take almost one year time after which the construction can be started,” official said. The flyover will benefit the residents of Uttam Nagar, Dwarka Tilak Nagar, Janakpui, Mayapuri who use the two intersections for accessing South and New Delhi areas.

“Long traffic jams are observed during peak hours as vehicles from Pankha road flyover and Jail road merge just before the Kirby place red light creating a bottleneck,” he added.

Sewa Ram, professor of transport planning in the School of Planning and Architecture, said the intervention can segregate the local traffic and Dhaula Kuan-bound traffic resolving the bottleneck. “The fast moving traffic heading from Janakpuri towards Dhaula Kuan can take this flyover while the remaining 47% local traffic will be using the junctions. Right now, long traffic jams at the Kirby place junction disrupt the smooth flow of traffic,” he said.

He added that during the off-peak hours the corridor is prone to accidents due to fast moving traffic, and added that segregation of local traffic will also solve this problem.

