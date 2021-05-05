15 held in action on Covid-related crimes

Two ambulance drivers have been arrested for allegedly overcharging, and 13 other people including an Ayurvedic doctor and a contractual nurse working in a private hospital were arrested for allegedly black marketing remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, and oximeters, in raids conducted over the last three days, police said on Tuesday.

The ambulance drivers were arrested on Monday from south Delhi’s Sunlight Colony and Mukherjee Nagar in north-west Delhi using decoy customers. They had allegedly demanded ₹7,000 and ₹5,000 to transport dead Covid patients to crematoriums a few kilometres away.

In another operation, the crime branch arrested an ayurveda doctor, Prashant (30), and his associate for allegedly selling remdesivir injections, which were issued by his hospital for elderly Covid patients, for ₹30,000 and above.

A 24-year-old nurse of a private hospital in Lajpat Nagar and her three associates were also arrested for allegedly stealing remdesivir vials of Covid patients who had died.

