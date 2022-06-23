1500 rainwater harvesting pits to curb waterlogging in Delhi
New Delhi: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said more 1,500 new rainwater harvesting pits will be ready by July 15 to curb flooding of roads during monsoon as well as recharge the groundwater table.
According to private weather forecasters, monsoon may reach Delhi by June 30.
“Work is going on a war footing ahead of the rainy season to save the rainwater in Delhi. With an aim to make Delhi self-sufficient for water, 1,548 new rainwater harvesting pits will be readied by July 15. Reviewed the ongoing work on these with all the nodal agencies,” Sisodia tweeted after holding a meeting with officials to review measures being taken to prevent waterlogging ahead of the rainy season.
The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Public Works Department, the Delhi Jal Board, the Delhi Development Authority, the irrigation and flood control department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.
An old drainage system, lack of adequate cleaning of drains and broken roads cause massive waterlogging on road every year during monsoon.
Delhi LG VK Saxena also held a joint meeting with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia and a battery of top officials from all key departments such as the chief secretary, the MCD special officer and others to review monsoon preparedness. Both the LG and the CM issued a slew of directions on Wednesday to devise comprehensive long-term measures to deal with waterlogging and overflowing drains.
As for a long-term to tackle the problem, the LG and the CM agreed upon a comprehensive study to find ways through which excess water could be transported to natural/artificial pits, depressions and low lying areas in the city to store it. The LG and CM also directed officials to come up with a time-bound plan for laying alternate pipelines for storm water drainage.
They instructed that the drainage master plan that has been pending for years should be expeditiously finalised with the help of experts and domain specific agencies.
-
Selection battles: Courts are offering athletes a direct lifeline
The courts seem to have become the new playground for Indian athletes to seek selection into the India team. At least, this is what recent trends suggest as more and more athletes are moving courts against their respective federations alleging ‘unfair selections’ and ‘inconsistent policies.’
-
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
In consecutive home Tests against New Zealand, England have chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge. Earlier this year, South Africa chased 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town to bounce back from 0-1 down to win the series against India. Thus, four times in the last six months teams have successfully achieved tough fourth-innings chases. Individual batting too has been impressive. Four out of the five highest scores in the fourth innings in the last 10 years have come since 2018—149 in 2018 (KL Rahul at The Oval), 153* (Kusal Perera (SL) in Durban) in 2019, 210* (Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram) in 2021 and 196 (Babar Azam (Pak) v Australia in Karachi) in 2022.
-
Maha crisis: BJP's Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
-
4 Indians to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England Test
Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.
