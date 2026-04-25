New Delhi, A 15-year-old boy was killed on Saturday evening after an overspeeding tempo hit his motorcycle from behind in Shalimar Bagh here, police said.

15-year-old boy was killed in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh road accident

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The victim, identified as Vishal, a resident of Haiderpur village under the Shalimar Bagh Police jurisdiction, was found critically injured at the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

The victim's family members demanded strict action against the accused.

Expressing grief over the death, the Delhi chief minister said, "A tempo coming from behind hit the motorcycle, resulting in the death of one minor on the spot."

The police received a PCR call, after which a team rushed to the spot and found a tempo and a minor boy there. Police took the tempo into custody.

They said a crime team was also called to inspect the scene, and they collected evidence related to the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities are ascertaining the exact sequence of events leading to the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities are ascertaining the exact sequence of events leading to the accident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Preliminary enquiry suggests that the victim sustained severe injuries after being hit by the vehicle. He was immediately shifted to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries before treatment could begin," a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Preliminary enquiry suggests that the victim sustained severe injuries after being hit by the vehicle. He was immediately shifted to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries before treatment could begin," a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police said the body has been sent for a postmortem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police said the body has been sent for a postmortem. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered under the relevant sections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered under the relevant sections. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said efforts are underway to establish the driver's role and the circumstances under which the accident occurred, and they will also question the driver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said efforts are underway to establish the driver's role and the circumstances under which the accident occurred, and they will also question the driver. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further legal action will be taken based on the probe's findings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further legal action will be taken based on the probe's findings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the victim's family members demanded that the truck owner and the driver come to the accident site and issue a public apology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the victim's family members demanded that the truck owner and the driver come to the accident site and issue a public apology. {{/usCountry}}

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The victim's family members placed the body on the road.

Visuals show several family members, including the mother, crying near the body. They alleged that the police did not act in time against the truck driver.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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