15-year-old killed, twin injured as ceiling plaster collapses in northeast Delhi

A 15-year-old boy was killed and his twin brother injured after a portion of the ceiling plaster of their rented room collapsed on them while they were asleep in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area early Sunday, police said.

The injured boy is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is out of danger, police said,

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The injured boy is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is out of danger, police said, adding that they were probing whether the incident was related to rain.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rahul Alwal said that around 7am, the Welcome police station received a call from the Anand Vihar police station of Shahdara district regarding the death of a minor boy who was admitted along with his injured twin brother to a private hospital in the Anand Vihar area. A police team was sent to look into the matter further.

“Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Manoj from the Anand Vihar police station reported that the injured brothers lived in a rented room on the second floor of a building in Welcome. Around 5am, cement plaster fell from the ceiling of the room, causing injuries to them,” said Alwal.

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{{^usCountry}} The DCP said that five cartridges of .315 bore were recovered from the possession of the dead teenager. His body was shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DCP said that five cartridges of .315 bore were recovered from the possession of the dead teenager. His body was shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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“The incident spot was inspected and evidences were gathered by the forensic teams. A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Welcome police station, and further investigation in the case is in the progress,” added the DCP.

Police said they were trying to ascertain what led to the falling of the ceiling plaster and why the dead teenager was in possession of illegal ammunition.