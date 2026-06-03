17-year-old stabbed to death by a group of 10 in NE Delhi

A group of around 10 people allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy to death in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur on Monday night over a previous altercation between two families, police said. Four people, including two minors, have been arrested and the weapon has been seized.

“The boy was stabbed multiple times by a minor from the group,” an investigator said. (Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Footage from a nearby CCTV camera showed that the group of about 10 men gathered in New Usmanpur at around 11pm, caught hold of the boy, spoke to him for a few minutes and then stabbed him as he fled for his life. “The boy was stabbed multiple times by a minor from the group,” an investigator said.

Acting on tip-offs, four accused - Nikki, 21, Vivek Thakur, 21, and two 17-year-old boys - were held on Tuesday and taken into police custody. The knife allegedly used in the murder was recovered from his possession, police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that one of the 17-year-old accused is neighbours with the victim and there was an altercation between the two families three months ago. “The minor was sent to observation home following the incident. He returned and decided to take revenge. He gathered his friends and stabbed the victim,” the officer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The two juveniles apprehended in the case will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, while the adult accused will be produced before a court for further legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two juveniles apprehended in the case will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, while the adult accused will be produced before a court for further legal proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of other persons who were involved in the crime.