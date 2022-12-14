17-yr-old girl injured in Delhi after bike-borne men throw acid on her: Police

A 17-year-old girl was injured after two bike-borne men allegedly threw an acid-like substance at her on a road near Dwarka Metro station in southwest Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said.

The injured girl was rushed to Safdarjung hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Her preliminary treatment reports are fine, the police said.

“One person has been detained after the injured girl raised suspicion over two persons known to her. We are questioning the detained person. Further investigation is on” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan Mandava.

Reacting on the incident, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the incident.

“The security and well-being of our daughters in Delhi is of paramount importance for us”, Kejriwal posted on his official Twitter account.

Delhi’s lieutenant governor VK Saxena has also instructed for a swift and thorough probe into the incident.

Congress too asked for accountability and probe into the incident.

“Daughters in this country are not safe”, they posted.

Delhi Commission for Women also issued a notice to the home department of Delhi government seeking action taken report (ATR) regarding the ban on the retail sale of acid.

Around 9am, the Mohan Garden police station received a call about the incident, police official said.

The girl was with her younger sister when two men on a bike threw acid-like substance on her and fled.

The girl is a class 12 student of a private school in Dwarka.

Although the exact reason behind the alleged acid attack is not known yet, police have registered a case and are probing all angles to ascertain the real cause of the alleged attack.

The police are scanning CCTV cameras installed around the area to ascertain the routes that the suspects took before and after the crime and are also trying to find the bike.

