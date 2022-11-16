Home / Cities / Patna News / Man allegedly attacked with acid over land dispute in Bihar district; 2 arrested

patna news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 03:25 PM IST

The victim alleged he was working on the land which he bought from a person when the latter’s brother started abusing him and asked to leave the plot

This incident is the second such incident in Supaul district this month. (File image)
ByAditya Nath Jha

A 35-year-old man sustained burn injuries in his back and leg following an acid attack at Rin Bihar’s Supaul district on Wednesday morning over alleged dispute over land.

Police have arrested two persons while the victim is undergoing treatment at Supaul district hospital.

The victim identified as Sumit Singh said he was working on the land which he bought from a person named Ram Kumar Sah near his residence at Ratouli when Sah’s brother Raj Kumar started abusing Sumit asking him to leave the plot.

“When I resisted, he and his henchmen attacked me with acid”, Sumit alleged.

Confirming the incident, sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Kumar Indra Prakash while said, “We have arrested two persons including the main accused Raj Kumar Sah and further probe is underway.”

He added the police were examining the acid-like liquid which was used in the attack.

Meanwhile, Pipra police have lodged an FIR on the statement of the victim under 326 (B) section of IPC.

This incident is the second such incident in Supaul this month.

On November 2, a 40-year-old man was allegedly attacked with acid by a ganja smuggler along with his daughter when he did not pay for the drugs, he purchased from them.

