New Delhi, Max Hospital in Saket on Wednesday said 18 people were brought dead and 15 others were admitted to the intensive care unit after a major fire at a hotel in south Delhi's Hauz Rani area.

18 brought dead, 15 in ICU after Delhi hotel fire: Max Hospital

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At least 21 people lost their lives in the incident and the toll may rise as a number of the injured are in critical condition, according to officials.

A statement issued by the hospital said that 39 patients were received at its emergency department following the incident.

The patients suffered from asphyxiation, minor burn injuries and fractures, it said.

Of the 39 patients received, 18 were brought dead, while 15 were admitted to the ICU, including eight who are on ventilator support and are in critical condition, the hospital said.

Five patients with minor injuries were treated and discharged after primary medical care, while one patient was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital due to extensive burn injuries, it added.

The deceased included both Indian and foreign nationals, according to the hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} "Upon arrival, all patients underwent immediate clinical assessment and were managed by multidisciplinary teams in accordance with established emergency response protocols," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Upon arrival, all patients underwent immediate clinical assessment and were managed by multidisciplinary teams in accordance with established emergency response protocols," the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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The hospital said it activated its mass-casualty response protocols and mobilised all available clinical and support resources to ensure timely and comprehensive care for those affected.

"Our teams continue to provide round-the-clock medical attention to the patients under treatment," the statement said.

The fire broke out at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast hotel in the congested Hauz Rani locality, triggering panic among occupants trapped inside the building.

At least 21 people were killed and over 40 rescued in the blaze, the officials said.

Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of chaos as thick smoke engulfed the structure and people desperately tried to escape.

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The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.

The hospital also extended condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.