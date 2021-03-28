Home / Cities / Delhi News / 1,881 fresh Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths reported in Delhi
1,881 fresh Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths reported in Delhi

On Tuesday, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the department of Delhi disaster management authority (DDMA) ordered that there would be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 08:33 PM IST
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting frontline Covid-19 coronavirus warriors wearing face masks along a road.(AFP)

Delhi on Sunday reported as many as 1,881 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the total infection tally went up to 6,57,715 in the national capital, a government health bulletin said. Nine more people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 11,006, it added.

While over 639,164 have recovered from the virus, active cases stand at 7,545, the bulletin said.

The city had recorded 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday -- the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said patrolling will be intensified during Holi celebrations and those who do not follow coronavirus guidelines issued by the Delhi disaster management authority (DDMA) will be penalised. 

"Pickets will be placed by the district police in their respective areas. The patrolling will be increased during the festival. Police will focus on those who are involved in drunken driving and action will be taken against them," Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, health minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, but said that action will be taken against those found violating the directions issued for Holi celebrations.

