18-year-old stabbed to death over ‘papa’ jest in West Delhi's Naraina

An 18-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Naraina late Saturday during an argument over being asked to call the other “papa,” police said on Sunday. No arrests had been made by Sunday night.

No arrests had been made in this case by the Delhi police by Sunday night. (ANI/Representational)

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Police identified the deceased as Sumit Giri, a Naraina resident.

The incident occurred when Sumit and his friend Aman Singh met two acquaintances, Narsingh and Aman.

“There, Aman Singh jokingly asked Narsingh to call him ‘papa’. At this, Aman threatened Aman Singh with a knife. Sumit objected to the threat. As the scuffle escalated, Aman stabbed Sumit. A common friend, Sargam, arrived at the scene and was injured while trying to defuse the situation,” an officer said. Further investigation is ongoing.