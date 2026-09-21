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18-year-old stabbed to death over ‘papa’ jest in West Delhi's Naraina

The incident occurred when Sumit, the deceased, and his friend Aman Singh met two acquaintances, Narsingh and Aman.

Updated on: Sep 21, 2026, 08:15:44 IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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An 18-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Naraina late Saturday during an argument over being asked to call the other “papa,” police said on Sunday. No arrests had been made by Sunday night.

No arrests had been made in this case by the Delhi police by Sunday night. (ANI/Representational)
No arrests had been made in this case by the Delhi police by Sunday night. (ANI/Representational)

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Police identified the deceased as Sumit Giri, a Naraina resident.

The incident occurred when Sumit and his friend Aman Singh met two acquaintances, Narsingh and Aman.

“There, Aman Singh jokingly asked Narsingh to call him ‘papa’. At this, Aman threatened Aman Singh with a knife. Sumit objected to the threat. As the scuffle escalated, Aman stabbed Sumit. A common friend, Sargam, arrived at the scene and was injured while trying to defuse the situation,” an officer said. Further investigation is ongoing.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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