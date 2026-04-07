18-yr-old stabbed to death over family dispute in Jahangirpuri

An 18-year-old man died after he was stabbed multiple times allegedly by three brothers and their brother-in-law over a long-standing personal dispute and strained relations between the two families in Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi on Sunday evening, police said on Monday. The attackers fled the crime scene after stabbing the victim. A case of murder was registered at the Jahangirpuri police station and multiple teams were formed to arrest the suspects, the police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said that on Sunday at about 7.05 pm, the Jahangirpuri police station received a call from Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) hospital regarding an 18-year-old patient, who was admitted there with multiple stab injuries and declared brought dead by the attending doctors. The dead man was identified by his single name Hasmat, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

During the enquiry, Hasmat’s brother Hakeem, who was an eyewitness to the murder, told the police that around 6 pm, his brother was stabbed by three brothers – Dilshad, Ifran, and Imran – and their brother-in-law, Rizbul, the DCP said.

The crime appeared to have arisen out of a long-standing personal dispute and strained relations between the two families. Hakeem was in a friendship with Manwara, sister of the three brothers for the past 5–6 years. Despite his marriage with another woman, Saniya, in 2024, he continued the association with Manwara, which led to tension between both families, she said.

“Further, on the occasion of Eid, Hasmat’s wife Asiya was allegedly abused by Manwara (wife of Rizbul), which further escalated the dispute. Aggrieved by the incident, Hasmat had confronted members of the other family, leading to a heated argument. Since then, the accused persons were holding a grudge against Hasmat and his family,” said Yadav.

On Sunday evening, the accused allegedly cornered Hasmat at Ramlila Maidan and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, resulting in his death, the DCP added.