1984 Sikh riots: Court asks Tytler’s counsel to file details of previous FIRs filed in Pul Bangash case

The Rouse Avenue court on Monday asked the counsel for Congress leader Jagdish Tytler to file a list of FIRs lodged by Delhi Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Pul Bangash gurdwara Sikh riots case and the outcome of the investigation and trials thereof. Tytler appeared through video conferencing (VC). Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is named as an accused in the case. (HT File)

The case is related to the killing of three Sikhs -- Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh -- in Pul Bangash gurdwara in November 1, 1984. Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is named as an accused in the case. The CBI had filed a supplementary chargesheet against him in May 2023.

Special judge Rakesh Syal adjourned the matter till January 9, 2024, after hearing the submission of defence counsel that the certified copies of previous chargesheets have not been received.

Advocate Manu Sharma appeared for Tytler and urged the court to adjourn the matter as the certified copies of previous chargesheets and documents have not been received from the copying agency.

He also submitted that as per the agency, they will start to prepare the copies post-winter vacations.

Earlier, special judge Vikas Dhull was hearing the case before he was transferred.

To court’s question on how many FIRs were lodged and how many chargesheets were filed, advocate Manu Sharma submitted that three FIRs were lodged by Delhi police. He also submitted that the Delhi police and CBI filed a total of four chargesheets.

The counsel further submitted that initially the case was investigated by Delhi Police. In 2005, on the recommendation of Justice Nanavati Commission, the CBI registered a new case clubbing all three FIRs of Delhi police. Thereafter, the CBI filed a chargesheet against the other accused who was acquitted.

CBI had filed a closure report for Tytler, however, in May this year, a chargesheet was filed against him, the counsel submitted.

In a statement, the CBI mentioned that during investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at the gurdwara resulting in the killing of three Sikhs, apart from burning & looting of shops.