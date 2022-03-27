Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
19-year-old shot dead in students' group clash in Delhi's Dwarka
delhi news

19-year-old shot dead in students’ group clash in Delhi’s Dwarka

Police arrested 19-year-old Sahil alias Monu, a resident of Nangli Dairy, later in the evening, and recovered a countrymade pistol that he used in the crime along with an empty bullet shell
The police did not clarify if Khurshid, the victim and a resident of JJ Colony in Dwarka Sector 16A, was a student of the school outside which the quarrel took place. Police also did not clarify the reason for the quarrel or the subsequent murder. (Representative image)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 19-year-old man was shot dead during a quarrel between two groups of students outside a school in Kakrola village near Sector 16A in Dwarka, southwest Delhi, on Saturday, police said.

Police arrested 19-year-old Sahil alias Monu, a resident of Nangli Dairy, later in the evening, and recovered a countrymade pistol that he used in the crime along with an empty bullet shell. The police did not clarify if Khurshid, the victim and a resident of JJ Colony in Dwarka Sector 16A, was a student of the school outside which the quarrel took place. Police also did not clarify the reason for the quarrel or the subsequent murder.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said, “During this quarrel, one person fired upon another, who sustained a gunshot injury. He was taken to a hospital and was declared dead on arrival. No eyewitness has come forward. A case of murder and firing has been registered and an investigation is on.”

