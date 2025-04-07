Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

19-yr-old woman stabbed multiple times by friend in Delhi: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2025 11:18 AM IST

Police said that it was revealed that they were friends for the last one year and due to some issue between them, the man stabbed the woman

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a man in south Delhi’s Delhi Cantonment area on a busy road on Sunday night. The man, later, injured himself with the same knife, police said.

The woman suffered multiple injuries to her face and neck. (Representative file photo)
The woman suffered multiple injuries to her face and neck. (Representative file photo)

Surendra Choudhary, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) southwest said, “We found that the man had stabbed the woman on the neck and abdomen. He also hurt himself. On enquiry, it was revealed that they were friends for the last one year. Now, some issue arose between them and the man stabbed the woman. Both were admitted in DDU hospital and are under treatment.”

The woman suffered multiple injuries to her face and neck. A knife was also found at the scene.

Police said they filed a case against the accused under section 109(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 109(1) of the BNS addresses attempt to murder.

Also Read:Indian stabbed to death in Canada’s Ontario; racism believed to be motive

Police said they were alerted about the situation at 11pm on Sunday when a pedestrian made a PCR call to report the incident.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident, the authenticity of which HT could not independently verify, was doing rounds on social media.

The clip shows the man and the woman sitting on the road divider with their clothes covered in blood with a crowd gathered around them.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / 19-yr-old woman stabbed multiple times by friend in Delhi: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On