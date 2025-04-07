19-yr-old woman stabbed multiple times by friend in Delhi: Police

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a man in south Delhi’s Delhi Cantonment area on a busy road on Sunday night. The man, later, injured himself with the same knife, police said. The woman suffered multiple injuries to her face and neck. (Representative file photo)

Surendra Choudhary, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) southwest said, “We found that the man had stabbed the woman on the neck and abdomen. He also hurt himself. On enquiry, it was revealed that they were friends for the last one year. Now, some issue arose between them and the man stabbed the woman. Both were admitted in DDU hospital and are under treatment.”

The woman suffered multiple injuries to her face and neck. A knife was also found at the scene.

Police said they filed a case against the accused under section 109(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 109(1) of the BNS addresses attempt to murder.

Police said they were alerted about the situation at 11pm on Sunday when a pedestrian made a PCR call to report the incident.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident, the authenticity of which HT could not independently verify, was doing rounds on social media.

The clip shows the man and the woman sitting on the road divider with their clothes covered in blood with a crowd gathered around them.

