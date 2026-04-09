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2 accused of murder held after gunfight in Delhi's Rani Bagh

2 accused of murder held after gunfight in Delhi's Rani Bagh

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 09:51 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Two men were arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh area, hours after they allegedly stabbed a 40-year-old man to death on Thursday, an officer said.

2 accused of murder held after gunfight in Delhi's Rani Bagh

The incident came to light after information was received from Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital regarding a man identified as Raju, a resident of Pitampura village, who had been admitted with stab injuries.

He was taken to the hospital by two of his friends after being attacked near a bus stand close to Ashiyana Apartments. However, he succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

A case was registered at the Rani Bagh police station, and multiple teams were formed to trace the assailants. The crime team inspected the spot and collected evidence, while investigators began scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to identify those involved.

"During the course of investigation, the suspects were identified as Lal Babu alias Lalu and Kundan, both residents of Pitampura, along with two others," the officer said.

Police are probing the motive behind the murders, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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