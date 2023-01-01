2 elderly women charred to death as fire breaks out at old age home in Delhi

Two elderly women died after a fire broke out at a care home for seniors in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash-2 on Sunday morning, police said. Another person has been rushed to a city hospital and six elderly residents were rescued by police and fire personnel.

Fire department officials said the fire started on the second floor at 5am. Police said they were informed about the mishap at around 5.30am.

“At about 5.30am, a PCR call regarding fire at Antara care home for seniors at Greater Kailash 2 was received at CR Park police station. Five fire tenders and a CAT ambulance reached the spot. One senior citizen has been shifted to MAX Hospital, Saket, through PCR and 12 seniors have been shifted to another branch of the above hospital situated at Okhla. Fire has been totally controlled. After putting off the fire, two completely burnt bodies were found during search of the premises on the third floor,” said Chandan Chowdhary, deputy commissioner of police(south).

The firefighting operation continued for at least 30 minutes.

Police said a crime team and forensic experts are at the spot to help them to probe the cause of the fire. “Further legal action will be taken under legal provision of law,” DCP Chowdhary said.

The officials of the Antara Care Home are yet to issue a statement.