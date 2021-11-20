2 held in Delhi for abducting, killing Haryana man, demanding 1 crore ransom

Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly abducting and murdering a man from Haryana, and demanding a ransom of ₹1 crore from his family.

Police said that the suspects had left their respective jobs and were on the lookout to make quick money. They befriended the victim when they found out he owned property in Rewari and belonged to an affluent family.

Police said they abducted and strangled him to death while he was on a business trip to Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Parvinder Singh said that on Wednesday, they received information regarding a body in Jawalpuri area of Paschim Vihar area. They formed a team and rushed to the spot where they found a policeman from the Kosli police station of Haryana at the spot along with the family members of the victim.

Police identified the victim as Yogesh (32). His father, Satbir, stated that on Tuesday morning, Yogesh left their house in Rewari for Delhi. and, the same evening, his wife, Anjali, received a call from his mobile phone. Someone, who refused to identify himself, demanded ₹1 crore to free Yogesh.

The caller asked Anjali to deliver the ransom money near Jama Masjid in Delhi. After the call, Yogesh’s family reached the Kosli police station and, along with HC Rakesh of Haryana Police, reached Delhi.

Around 2am on Wednesday, the family reached Jama Masjid, but the suspects then asked them to come to Delhi Gate instead. When they reached Delhi Gate, they were asked to come to Daryaganj. As soon as the suspects came to collect the money, one of them was overpowered and caught while the other managed to escape.

The apprehended person was identified as Tanveer Alam (22) and he disclosed the name of his accomplice as Mohommad Sarif (26). He told the police that they both strangled Yogesh on Tuesday. Alam then took the police team and Yogesh’s relatives to the house where they killed him.

The Delhi Police, having been alerted, soon arrived at the spot.

During investigation, raids were conducted at several places in Paharganj and Sarif was finally arrested from the area. Sarif also admitted his offence and corroborated the version of his co-accused Alam.

Alam told police that on Monday, Yogesh called the suspects and told them he was coming to Delhi. The next day, they met at a rented flat, and the duo asked Yogesh for money, but he refused to give them any.

The duo then tied him and strangled him, and made the ransom call to his family.