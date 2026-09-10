2 held, minor apprehended in Narela property dealer murder

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested and a minor was apprehended in connection of a case where a 42-year-old property dealer who was shot dead outside a gym in Narela on September 3, police said.

The third accused is a minor. They were associated with fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, police said.

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Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said that the accused were identified as Nitik, 24, a resident of Jaulli in Haryana and Deepak Kumar alias Deep Pahalwan, 25, from Charkhi Dadri. Nitik had previously been involved in two cases under the Arms Act. The duo were also carrying a cash reward of ₹50,000 each.

The third accused is a minor. They were associated with fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, he added.

Police said the vicitm, Pramod Kumar, a resident of Nahri village in Sonipat, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants outside a gym in Narela. A case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act was subsequently registered at Narela police station.

According to police, a special staff team received information on September 8 that three suspects would arrive near Dahiya Badshah Marg in Sector 23/24, Rohini, on a motorcycle carrying firearms.

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{{^usCountry}} “The suspects allegedly tried to flee when signalled to stop. After their motorcycle was intercepted, they allegedly opened fire at the police team. The team fired two warning shots before retaliating in self-defence,” Jaiswal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The suspects allegedly tried to flee when signalled to stop. After their motorcycle was intercepted, they allegedly opened fire at the police team. The team fired two warning shots before retaliating in self-defence,” Jaiswal said. {{/usCountry}}

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Nitik and Deepak sustained injuries during the shoot out and all three were apprehended, police said.