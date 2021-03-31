2 killed, 3 injured as truck runs over footpath in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate

Two people died while three others were injured after an allegedly speeding truck hit a scooter and then climbed onto a footpath in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate where some homeless persons were sleeping on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The scooter rider and one of the homeless people were killed. The errant truck driver was caught by a police team on patrol duty in the area. A case has been registered and the driver, Atiq Ahmed, arrested. The truck as well as the scooter involved in the mishap were impounded, a police officer privy to the development said.

According to the officer, the accident took place around 6am when a truck coming from northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park hit a scooter after descending the Kashmere Gate flyover towards Outer Ring Road.

“After hitting the scooter, the truck climbed onto a footpath and ran over four homeless persons. The scooter rider was also injured. All the five persons were rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre, where the scooter rider and a homeless man were declared brought dead. The other three are undergoing treatment,” said the officer.

Police said the scooter rider has been identified as Vehram Khan from north Delhi’s Matia Mahal. The identities of the dead and injured homeless persons are still being ascertained. The truck was empty at the time of the accident. It was still being established if the truck driver fell asleep at the wheel or speeding caused the accident, the officer added.