2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested after shoot-out in Bawana

Police said they have arrested two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra gang, who were set to execute target killings in Punjab, after a shoot-out on Friday near Bawana canal in outer Delhi.

Police recovered two automatic pistols and a scooter from the possession of the two arrested members, Sandeep alias Ricky, 23, and Jatin, 19 .

“We had information about the movement of the two men in Khera Khurd area near Bawana. Our officers laid a trap near the Khera Khurd village on Friday morning. When we saw the two men, we signalled them to stop but one of the accused, Ricky, fired two shots at the police. In response, police also fired two shots and managed to arrest the two men,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

While Ricky has been associated with the gang for many years, and is also involved in a murder case, Jatin is said to have joined the gang recently.

During interrogation, the two men told police that they were directed by top leaders of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to execute a targeted killing. Sampat Nehra, who too is in jail, is Bishnoi’s top lieutenant in the gang.

Jailed gangster Bishnoi was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on November 23 in a case related to the alleged conspiracy “to recruit youths carry out terror strikes in Delhi” and other parts of the country. He is also under arrest for the murder of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district last year.