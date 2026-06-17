2 months on, DNA test result of‘mismatched’ IVF twins awaited

More than two months after officials from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) collected DNA samples to verify allegations by a Delhi couple that their twin babies were swapped following IVF treatment, the results are still awaited, police officials aware of the matter said said.

The couple – who already have two daughters aged 14 and eight – said they wanted to expand their family, but have now been waiting for answers for over two months.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The case centres on Rahul Rathore, 41, and his wife Meenu Rathore, who underwent in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment last year at a fertility clinic in Greater Kailash. The couple – who already have two daughters aged 14 and eight – said they wanted to expand their family, but have now been waiting for answers for over two months.

According to the couple, soon after the birth they began to suspect that something was amiss.

“We felt that the facial features of one of the babies were markedly different. Initially, we thought it could be a case of a baby swap at the hospital because several deliveries had taken place that day. To rule out any possibility, we got DNA tests conducted on both babies,” Rahul said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} They said they approached two private laboratories for DNA testing on January 7 and 8 after the fertility clinic allegedly failed to respond to their concerns. The reports, received on January 10 and January 14, indicated that neither parent’s DNA matched that of the twins, said Rahul. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They said they approached two private laboratories for DNA testing on January 7 and 8 after the fertility clinic allegedly failed to respond to their concerns. The reports, received on January 10 and January 14, indicated that neither parent’s DNA matched that of the twins, said Rahul. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

They subsequently moved court, following which Delhi Police registered an FIR at Greater Kailash police station on March 31. The FIR, registered against unknown persons, invokes provisions related to cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, along with sections of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Act. The couple’s complaint identifies three doctors and a medical official associated with the treatment process.

As part of the investigation, police obtained CCTV footage from the fertility clinic where the IVF procedure was carried out, and the hospital where the twins were delivered. Investigators have also questioned doctors, embryologists and staff members named in the complaint.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A police officer familiar with the probe said that, following directions from government authorities, samples were collected at AIIMS in April for an independent DNA examination. “The samples of both infants were collected in the presence of police officials. The reports are still awaited. Doctors are also examining treatment records and related documents,” the officer said.

Investigators said doctors questioned during the probe told them that the couple was informed that “no embryos could be formed using their genetic material”. According to police, the doctors have claimed that the couple had been informed and had submitted an affidavit consenting to the procedure.

The couple has denied this. “When was this consent form or affidavit made? Neither my wife nor I signed any such document. We were made to believe the babies were our own,” Rahul said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police officials said they are now examining the document in question and related records as part of the investigation.

AIIMS officials, however, said that while they collected the samples, they have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which is conducting the test.

Officials with the FSL, asking not to be identified, said they are in possession of the samples and results of the test are awaited.

The delay in receiving the DNA report has added to the family’s distress. “My wife and I only want the truth. We have been waiting for weeks for the DNA report. We don’t know whose children we are raising, whether their biological parents know about it, or whether they too are searching for answers,” Rahul said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The matter is also being examined by the Delhi government’s Appropriate Authority under the ART Act. Officials associated with the inquiry said they have begun their own investigation and are coordinating with police by sharing documents and records relevant to the case.