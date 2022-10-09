2 women assault, rob man in Dwarka Sector 23

Two women were arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man in Dwarka Sector 23 on Friday night when he was on his way home to Gurugram, police said on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan identified the women as Parveen, 25, and Shilpa, 28, both residents of Prerna Basti in Khanpur.

Police said that on Friday, the victim filed a complaint at the Dwarka Sector 23 police station, wherein he said he was on his way home to Gurugram via Ganda Nala Road on his motorcycle, but was stopped by two unknown women near MCD Toll Tax Chhawla Road. “He said while one woman grabbed his neck, the second one robbed a gold ring from his hand. The two then ran away,” the officer said, adding that the women were unarmed and posed as sex workers to stop the man.

Police said they registered under sections 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint, and began an investigation.

Police showed the complainant photographs of women from old records who had robbed others in the past using the same modus operandi, and the man identified both of them. Accordingly, a police team apprehended the two women from their residence and recovered the gold ring from their possession.

The police officer said they have received multiple reports of women robbing men in the area using the same modus operandi.