20 counters at Delhi airport to test passengers from ‘high-risk’ countries

The Delhi International Airport Limited (Dial) on Saturday said 20 dedicated counters have been set up at the Indira Gandhi International airport for passengers arriving from ‘high-risk’ countries to facilitate a faster testing process. Airport officials said passengers who pre-book their RT-PCR/rapid antigen tests, can simply approach the counters and proceed to get tested for Covid-19 and thus save time on the registration process.

The counters have been set up at the arrival piers, with a dedicated queue for passengers pre-booking their tests, officials said. Tests can be pre-booked at Air Suvidha portal on www.newdelhiairport.in, said officials, asking fliers to book their test in advance to reduce waiting time for registration.

“A significant number of international passengers arriving at Delhi airport are pre-booking their rapid antigen/RTPCR tests. The number of pre-bookings has gone up ever since the latest testing norms have come into place. The dedicated counters will help ease the process further for passengers,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Dial. .

Following new guidelines issued by the ministry of health and family welfare on November 26, passengers from ‘high-risk’ countries, such as South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel and all European countries, are now required to take an RT-PCT test on arrival at the Delhi airport, even if they produce a negative test result before boarding, or are fully vaccinated.

So far, around 80% of the international passengers arriving from high-risk countries have opted for a rapid PCR test, which generates results within 45-60 minutes as compared to three to four hours taken by an RT-PCR test.

“Appropriate signage have been placed at strategic locations to guide passengers to these testing facilities” said a spokesperson of Dial.

According to guidelines, Dial is also facilitating a random RT-PCR test for 2% of the international passengers arriving from non high-risk countries free of cost.