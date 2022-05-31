20 more behind Delhi CM residence vandalism identified, police say

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday informed the Delhi high court that they have identified 20 more people allegedly involved in the vandalism at the residence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and added that they have banned all protest at the Civil Lines Metro station as part of increasing security measures around the CM’s residence.

Submitting the status report in a sealed cover, the Delhi police further told a bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta that they have also spoken with the resident welfare association concerned to erect gates at the entrance and exit of the Flagstaff Road to avoid the entry of protesters.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Sanjay Jain told the court that besides the eight persons, who were earlier arrested and granted bail, police have served notice to join investigation (IPC section 41A) to 20 other people.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) concerned, who was present during the hearing, said that they will file a charge sheet in the matter soon.

The police response during the hearing of a plea by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, seeking a high-level probe by a special investigation team and an independent probe in the attack at the CM’s house, while also levelling serious allegations against Delhi police.

Protesters led by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya allegedly vandalised property outside the CM’s residence on March 30 to protest against the AAP leader’s comments on the movie “The Kashmir Files”.

After perusing the contents of the report on Monday, the court directed that the report be sent to the CM’s secretariat in a sealed cover. “It concerns the security arrangement at CM residence. In view of the aspects of his security, we are not inclined to share with the petitioner. However, we direct a copy of the status report be placed before the CM secretariat in a sealed cover,” the court said.

It also declined a request by ASG Jain to redact a certain portion of the report, relating to departmental inquiries against Delhi police officers who were allegedly responsible for the lapse in security, before sharing it with the CM Secretariat.

“The whole issue concerns lapses. Nobody can deny about lapses. There were lapses we have seen it ourselves. Therefore, the issue about disciplinary action should also be given. You will not redact anything. Give the entire report,” the bench said.

It also directed the city police to file a further status report giving details of the progress of its investigation.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Rahul Mehra, appearing for the petitioner, urged the court to share the status report with them as they wanted to assist in the matter.

However, the bench declined the request at this stage.

Mehra also alleged that the protest was led by a BJP leader and asked if the police has issued notice to him and taken action against those who exhorted the protesters.

The matter will be heard on July 21.