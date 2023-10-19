20 people stuck on Ferris wheel at west Delhi carnival rescued by fire services

NEW DELHI: Over 20 passengers including 12 women stuck on a Ferris wheel at a Navratri carnival in west Delhi’s Narela were rescued by officials of the Delhi Fire Services late on Wednesday, officials said. A Delhi Police officer said legal action will be initiated against the organisers. (Videograb)

In videos of the incident that emerged on social media, several people can be seen dangerously trying to climb down the spokes of the giant wheel. No one was hurt. Witnesses said the wheel stopped working at about 10:30pm.

Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Services said they received the first call from Subhash Ramleela Maidan at about 11:10pm. “Two fire tenders were rushed to the site. We rescued 20 people which included four males, 12 females and four children from the jammed wheel. No casualty has been reported and everyone was rescued safely,” Garg said.

A Delhi Police officer said legal action will be initiated against the organisers.

“We are further looking into the incident,” the officer said, adding that the Ferris wheel stopped working due to a technical malfunction.

A similar incident had been reported in East Delhi’s CBD ground in Karkardooma last year.

