20,000 commercial vehicles challaned for permit violations in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police has cracked down on commercial vehicles operating in the Capital with invalid permits, issuing challans to more than 20,000 such vehicles in the first seven months of 2024, officers aware of the matter said on Sunday, adding that the highest number of offenders were from the Kotwali traffic circle in north Delhi.

Officers said that the crack down is part of a comprehensive initiative to improve traffic flow in the Capital, and to ensure the safety of commuters within the city.

Data shared by the traffic police revealed that this year, 20,009 commercial vehicles were penalised for permit violations across Delhi till July 15. In comparison, only 13,751 commercial vehicles were challaned in the corresponding period last year.

“This significant increase in the prosecution for permit violation in the current year reflects a broader crackdown by the Delhi Traffic Police on traffic rule violations aimed at improving road safety and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. Specialised teams have been deployed across the city to conduct regular checks at strategic locations, including major intersections, highways, and commercial hubs. This surge in prosecution is expected to continue as we aim to sustain the momentum of the enforcement drive.,” said a senior traffic police officer, who asked not to be named.

The permit violations, according to the officer, include contraventions of various conditions that are prescribed in the permit rulebook, such as driving vehicles without proper documents, carrying loads beyond permissible limit, vehicle being driven by an unauthorised person, vehicle fitness issues, and vehicles found plying on non-designated routes or carrying items for which they were not permitted.

“The crackdown on permit violations is part of a larger initiative to enhance road safety and reduce traffic congestion in the city. We have emphasised the importance of adhering to permit regulations, as non-compliance poses significant risks to public safety and contributes to traffic-related issues,” added the officer.

In 2024, the maximum number of infringements were from the Kotwali traffic circle with 1,406 permit violations, followed by Daryaganj (1,279) and Civil Lines (1,263). The Madhu Vihar and Lajpat Nagar circles stood fourth and fifth on the list, with 1,123 and 1,020 permit violation challans.

A second officer said that by pinpointing these locations, targeted enforcement measures can be implemented to improve adherence to traffic rules.

“We have also launched awareness campaigns to educate vehicle owners and operators about the importance of obtaining and maintaining valid permits. These campaigns aim to inform the public about the legal requirements and the consequences of violations, thereby encouraging voluntary compliance. We have vowed to maintain our focus on permit violations and other traffic rule infringements, with the goal of creating a safer and more orderly traffic environment in the city,” the second officer added.