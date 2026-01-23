200-metre Greenway project stretch opens along Barapullah drain

A stretch of the long-polluted Barapullah drain in south Delhi is set to transform into a green public corridor, with public works department minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday inaugurating a 200-metre section of the much-delayed South Delhi Greenway project, featuring a walkway, a bamboo gazebo and landscaped green areas. The newly inaugurated walking track next to Barapullah drain on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna)

The initial phase covers a 4.5-km section of the 12.5-km Barapullah drain corridor, which is being redeveloped as an ecological and cultural passage with pedestrian walkways, cycling tracks and landscaped public spaces, officials said, adding that the project also integrates wastewater treatment systems to prevent untreated sewage from flowing into the Yamuna.

Officials said groundwork is visible in several sections beneath the Barapullah Phase-I flyover, where turf, soil beds and fenced planting areas have been laid. The project includes stormwater management systems, constructed wetlands and biosorption beds intended to treat wastewater.

“This stretch used to be completely filthy and stinking. This project was proposed years ago, but the previous government did not think it was important enough for the people. Now it is a beautiful green area for people to enjoy their leisure time,” Verma said.

The Barapullah drain originates near Lajpat Nagar and flows eastward into the Yamuna. For years, the corridor has carried untreated sewage and accumulated solid waste. Under the current plan, decentralised wastewater treatment units are being installed near residential outfalls, alongside drainage improvement works and sewage interception systems. HT was the first to report that the decade-old project is being revived after multiple delays.

The larger masterplan envisions a continuous non-motorised corridor linking key heritage zones including Qutub Minar, Hauz Khas, Humayun’s Tomb, the Lotus Temple and Purana Qila. The alignment also passes through several urban villages and residential neighbourhoods. Landscape plazas and public spaces are proposed near archaeological sites, with provisions for interpretive signage and cultural installations in later phases.

The project was originally conceptualised between 2004 and 2007, with a masterplan prepared in consultation with multiple civic and planning agencies. Although approvals were secured in subsequent years, implementation was delayed due to coordination and prioritisation issues. The current phase began following an encroachment removal drive along portions of the drain.

Officials said solid waste dumping, illegal sewer connections and encroachments remain challenges in some stretches. Near the Nizamuddin segment, graded walkways and planted areas are now in place, and residents have begun accessing the space informally. Further phases will expand the corridor across the remaining stretches of the drain.