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2020 Delhi riots case: SC rejects Khalid’s plea against bail denial

Umar Khalid's review petition for bail in the Delhi riots case was dismissed by the Supreme Court, which found no grounds for reconsideration.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:30 am IST
By Utkarsh Anand
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Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid’s attempt to reopen the Supreme Court’s January 5 denial of bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case has suffered a legal setback, with the court dismissing his review petition and declining his request for an open court hearing.

Former JNU student Umar Khalid

“Prayer for oral hearing in the review petition is rejected… Having gone through the review petition and also the documents enclosed, we do not find any good ground and reason to review the judgment dated January 5, 2026. Accordingly, the review petition is dismissed,” said a bench of justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria in its April 16 order, released on Monday.

The development comes days after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid, mentioned the matter before justice Kumar, urging that the review petition be heard in open court rather than decided in chambers. “I wanted to make a mention about a review petition… it is listed on Wednesday. My request is… if you could have it in an open court,” Sibal had submitted on April 13. Responding briefly at the time, justice Kumar had said: “We will look into the paper, and if required, we will call it.”

Khalid has been in custody since September 13, 2020, while Imam has been incarcerated since January 28, 2020. All accused in the case are facing prosecution for allegedly being part of a coordinated conspiracy that culminated in communal violence in northeast Delhi in February 2020, leaving 53 people dead and hundreds injured.

While denying bail to Khalid and Imam, the court had granted relief to five co-accused, holding that the allegations against them were of a “subsidiary or facilitative nature.” The bench clarified that criminal law does not mandate identical outcomes merely because allegations arise from the same set of facts, and that Khalid and Imam stood “qualitatively on a different footing.”

The January 5 order had also imposed a restriction on Khalid and Imam, permitting them to renew their bail pleas only after the examination of protected witnesses or upon the completion of one year, whichever is earlier.

The bail pleas had arisen from a September 2025 order of the Delhi High Court, which refused bail to nine accused and described Khalid and Imam as the “intellectual architects” of the violence. While Khalid was not physically present in Delhi during the riots, Imam was already in custody when violence broke out. The accused argued before the top court that they were exercising their constitutional right to protest and had no role in fomenting violence.

The Supreme Court, however, held that in cases governed by UAPA, long incarceration by itself cannot override the statutory bar where the court is satisfied that a prima facie case exists against the accused. It also rejected the contention that Khalid and Imam had remained in custody solely due to prosecutorial inertia, noting that the record did not support an overarching portrayal of a “dormant trial” or “unjustified delay” sufficient to override the statutory embargo under Section 43(D)(5) of UAPA.

 
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