New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to Salim Mailk in a case under anti-terror law UA concerning the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in the city's northeastern parts.

2020 Delhi riots: HC grants bail to Salim Malik in UAPA case

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The relief was granted by a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain on Malik's appeal challenging a trial court order of January 29 that denied him bail in the case.

His counsel argued that he was entitled to bail in view of the Supreme Court granting the relief to identically placed co-accused Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed.

In its judgment, the court said Malik deserved to be released on bail as there was "no major distinction" between the role attributed to him and those who got relief from the top court.

It further said that Malik had been in custody for more than five years and ten months and since arguments on the charge were being heard, the trial was going to take some time.

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{{^usCountry}} "After having considered the role of the Appellant, this Court is of the view that the same is similar to the role which is attributed to Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad who had also participated in the meetings, protests and chakka jams. Under these circumstances, bearing in mind the role of the Appellant, this Court is of the view that the Appellant deserves to be released on bail subject to the same conditions as imposed in the case of Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad by the Supreme Court," the court concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "After having considered the role of the Appellant, this Court is of the view that the same is similar to the role which is attributed to Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad who had also participated in the meetings, protests and chakka jams. Under these circumstances, bearing in mind the role of the Appellant, this Court is of the view that the Appellant deserves to be released on bail subject to the same conditions as imposed in the case of Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad by the Supreme Court," the court concluded. {{/usCountry}}

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Malik was represented by advocates Jawahar Raja and Archit Krishna.

The court asked Malik to execute a personal bond of ₹2 lakh along with two sureties of the like amount, surrender his passport and not leave Delhi without permission.

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It further directed Malik to appear before the Crime Branch SHO twice a week and fully cooperate with the trial.

The court also asked Malik not to influence witnesses, make any statement concerning the present case or its participants, circulate any handbills, posters, banners in any form or participate in any programme, rally or meeting till the conclusion of the trial.

"The Appellant shall maintain peace and good behaviour throughout and in the event of any offence committed during the pendency of the trial, the prosecution would be at liberty to seek revocation of the bail," clarified the court.

Malik was booked under the Unlawful Activities Act for being one of the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots that had left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

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The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship Act , 2019, and the National Register of Citizens .

Salim, who was arrested in June 2020, is among the 11 alleged organisers and speakers of an anti-CAA/NRC meeting.

The Delhi Police opposed his bail plea, contending that he played an active role in the entire conspiracy and, besides giving inflammatory messages and speeches, he participated in the rioting and incited clashes with the police.

On January 5, the Supreme Court granted bail to five accused Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohammad Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The top court, however, denied the relief to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, saying all the accused in the case do not stand on the same footing.

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On September 2, 2025, a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur denied bail to Imam, Khalid, Haider and other co-accused in the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.