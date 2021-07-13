20-year-old attacks minor girl with axe in Delhi’s South Moti Bagh

A 16-year-old girl on her way home was attacked with an axe on her head allegedly by a 20-year-old man in South Moti Bagh on Monday afternoon. Police is yet to uncover the motive behind the attack which was allegedly carried out by Praveen, identified by a single name in the police file, who is currently absconding.

The attack was reported to the police control room at around 1.20pm by a passerby who witnessed the incident.

The girl, who received a deep cut on her fore head, was admitted to Safdarjung hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Deputy commissioner of police (south west) Ingit Pratap Singh, said police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the attacker in the current case.

Police are probing if Praveen, a resident of a slum in South Moti Bagh, was stalking her, with some unverified reports claiming that he had threatened the teenager once before.

The victim studies in class 11 in a Delhi government school and her father works as a fruit seller in south Delhi.

The incident happened nearly a kilometre away from the pedestrian footover bridge on Ring Road near Moti Bagh, where a Delhi University student, Radhika Tanwar, was shot dead by her stalker in March 2011.