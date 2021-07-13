Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 20-year-old attacks minor girl with axe in Delhi’s South Moti Bagh
delhi news

20-year-old attacks minor girl with axe in Delhi’s South Moti Bagh

A 16-year-old girl on her way home was attacked with an axe on her head allegedly by a 20-year-old man in South Moti Bagh on Monday afternoon
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:19 AM IST
HT Image

A 16-year-old girl on her way home was attacked with an axe on her head allegedly by a 20-year-old man in South Moti Bagh on Monday afternoon. Police is yet to uncover the motive behind the attack which was allegedly carried out by Praveen, identified by a single name in the police file, who is currently absconding.

The attack was reported to the police control room at around 1.20pm by a passerby who witnessed the incident.

The girl, who received a deep cut on her fore head, was admitted to Safdarjung hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Deputy commissioner of police (south west) Ingit Pratap Singh, said police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the attacker in the current case.

Police are probing if Praveen, a resident of a slum in South Moti Bagh, was stalking her, with some unverified reports claiming that he had threatened the teenager once before.

The victim studies in class 11 in a Delhi government school and her father works as a fruit seller in south Delhi.

The incident happened nearly a kilometre away from the pedestrian footover bridge on Ring Road near Moti Bagh, where a Delhi University student, Radhika Tanwar, was shot dead by her stalker in March 2011.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP