20-year-old man beaten to death in Dwarka, another killed in Madangir

A 20-year-old man died days after he was dragged outside his home in Rajapuri near Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar allegedly by a group of a dozen people, including minor boys, who reportedly also kicked, punched and assaulted the victim with leather belts and plastic pipes as they dragged him by the hair through the lane.

Police said the incident took place on April 23 and the victim, identified by his first name Krishna, died three days later in a hospital. So far, investigators said, seven people have been arrested and two minors apprehended in the case, even as three others, including the prime suspect Suraj, are absconding. Police said the attack was the result of a personal enmity.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said that on April 23, the police received a call from one Komal who alleged that some people from another neighbourhood came to her house, assaulted her brother and took him away.

The alleged attackers also made videos of the assault on their cellphones, with at least three videos currently circulating on social media.

Police said a team reached the spot and found that Krishna had suffered serious injuries. He was first taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital, from where he was shifted to Safdarjung hospital after his condition turned critical. Krishna was put on ventilator support but he succumbed to his injuries three days later, police said.

“Krishna had some issue with Suraj on Holi. On April 23, Suraj and his associates assaulted Krishna. He later succumbed to his injuries,” said the DCP, adding that the case, initially registered under Indian Penal Code’s section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homocide), was subsequently converted into section 302 (murder) after due medical and legal consultation.

Man dies days after assault in south Delhi

Meanwhile, in a second incident, a man in his twenties was attacked with iron rods and sticks by four men over an old enmity in south Delhi’s Madangir in the intervening night of May 3 and 4.

The injured man, identified as Nishant alias Bhanja, was admitted to AIIMS, where he died on Saturday.

While police said they have arrested all the four accused -- identified as Shashank Barva, Rohit, Farman and Rohit alias Deepak, all between the age of 20 and 28 -- the victim’s family held a protest outside Ambedkar Nagar police station on Saturday, claiming that there were more people involved in the attack.

DCP (south) Benita Mary jaiker said constable Sandeep, when he was on patrol, at Holi Chowk in Madangir, saw four boys beating a person with iron rod and sticks.

The attackers fled upon seeing the constable, following which the Sandeep rushed Nishant to AIIMS.

“A case of murder has now been registered,” the police said.