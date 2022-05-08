20-year-old man beaten to death in Dwarka, another killed in Madangir
A 20-year-old man died days after he was dragged outside his home in Rajapuri near Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar allegedly by a group of a dozen people, including minor boys, who reportedly also kicked, punched and assaulted the victim with leather belts and plastic pipes as they dragged him by the hair through the lane.
Police said the incident took place on April 23 and the victim, identified by his first name Krishna, died three days later in a hospital. So far, investigators said, seven people have been arrested and two minors apprehended in the case, even as three others, including the prime suspect Suraj, are absconding. Police said the attack was the result of a personal enmity.
Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said that on April 23, the police received a call from one Komal who alleged that some people from another neighbourhood came to her house, assaulted her brother and took him away.
The alleged attackers also made videos of the assault on their cellphones, with at least three videos currently circulating on social media.
Police said a team reached the spot and found that Krishna had suffered serious injuries. He was first taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital, from where he was shifted to Safdarjung hospital after his condition turned critical. Krishna was put on ventilator support but he succumbed to his injuries three days later, police said.
“Krishna had some issue with Suraj on Holi. On April 23, Suraj and his associates assaulted Krishna. He later succumbed to his injuries,” said the DCP, adding that the case, initially registered under Indian Penal Code’s section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homocide), was subsequently converted into section 302 (murder) after due medical and legal consultation.
Man dies days after assault in south Delhi
Meanwhile, in a second incident, a man in his twenties was attacked with iron rods and sticks by four men over an old enmity in south Delhi’s Madangir in the intervening night of May 3 and 4.
The injured man, identified as Nishant alias Bhanja, was admitted to AIIMS, where he died on Saturday.
While police said they have arrested all the four accused -- identified as Shashank Barva, Rohit, Farman and Rohit alias Deepak, all between the age of 20 and 28 -- the victim’s family held a protest outside Ambedkar Nagar police station on Saturday, claiming that there were more people involved in the attack.
DCP (south) Benita Mary jaiker said constable Sandeep, when he was on patrol, at Holi Chowk in Madangir, saw four boys beating a person with iron rod and sticks.
The attackers fled upon seeing the constable, following which the Sandeep rushed Nishant to AIIMS.
“A case of murder has now been registered,” the police said.
Former J&K education minister Harsh Dev Singh joins AAP
The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party suffered a jolt on Saturday when its chairperson, former education minister and three-time MLA from Ramnagar Harsh Dev Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi in the presence of party leader Sanjay Singh. Its former MLAs Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yash Paul Kundal had switched to the AAP. Harsh had met AAP leaders on April 7 wherein they discussed the modalities and plans for joining.
SIM card ‘misuse’: J&K probing agency raids 19 locations
In a crackdown against the misuse of SIM cards by militants and their fraudulent sale by telecom vendors, the Jammu and Kashmir state investigation agency on Saturday carried out searches at 19 premises across the Valley, officials said. “The SIA in 11 different FIR cases carried out searches at 19 premises spread all over Kashmir,” the officials said.
BSF opens fire at Pak drone in Jammu’s Arnia
The Border Security Force on Saturday evening fired eight rounds after picking up the movement of a Pakistani drone, which had crossed the International Border in Arnia subsector of Jammu district. A BSF officer said, “A drone from Pakistan side was observed coming towards Indian side in Arnia area at 7.25pm with a blinking light. Hardly had it crossed the IB, alert BSF troops fired eight rounds at the drone.”
Himachal Police recruitment exam cancelled: Congress calls for statewide protest on May 9
The Congress has given a statewide call to protest on May 9 against the cancellation of the police constable recruitment examination after its papers were leaked. The Congress will hold protests at district and block levels. Meanwhile, newly appointed Congress' Himachal chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday called on governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. District Congress chief Yashwant Singh Chajta and his deputy Suresh Nagta demanded a CBI probe into the paper leak.
Sainj will be developed as a new tourist destination: Himachal CM
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said Sainj valley in Kullu district will be developed as a new destination under the 'Nai Rahein Nai Manzilein' programme. The chief minister said that fairs and festivals were the rich repositories of the cultural diversity of Himachal and one should always feel proud of their culture. He said that Himachal also got special assistance of ₹800 crore.
