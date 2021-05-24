Home / Cities / Delhi News / 20-yr-old beaten to death on theft suspicion in outer Delhi
delhi news

20-yr-old beaten to death on theft suspicion in outer Delhi

Two men, identified as Amit and Videsh, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident that took place late on Saturday night. Raids are on to arrest two others involved in the incident, the police added.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 04:12 AM IST
The victim, Sarfaraz, was caught hold of by some residents of Swaroop Nagar while in the area on Saturday night.

A 20-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on the suspicion of theft, police said on Sunday.

Two men, identified as Amit and Videsh, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident that took place late on Saturday night. Raids are on to arrest two others involved in the incident, the police added.

The victim, Sarfaraz, was caught hold of by some residents of Swaroop Nagar while in the area on Saturday night. They took him to a nearby factory where they allegedly tied him to a heavy machine and thrashed him with sticks, the police said.

Sarfaraz was found unconscious on Sunday morning, and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, a senior police officer said.

The victim’s brother told the police during an inquiry that he was beaten on the suspicion of theft.

Sarfaraz was unemployed. The police claimed that he was addicted to substances and was admitted to a rehabilitation centre two months ago.

A case of murder has been registered at Swaroop Nagar police station, senior police officers said, and said they were on the hunt for the other two.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP