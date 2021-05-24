20-yr-old beaten to death on theft suspicion in outer Delhi

A 20-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on the suspicion of theft, police said on Sunday.

Two men, identified as Amit and Videsh, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident that took place late on Saturday night. Raids are on to arrest two others involved in the incident, the police added.

The victim, Sarfaraz, was caught hold of by some residents of Swaroop Nagar while in the area on Saturday night. They took him to a nearby factory where they allegedly tied him to a heavy machine and thrashed him with sticks, the police said.

Sarfaraz was found unconscious on Sunday morning, and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, a senior police officer said.

The victim’s brother told the police during an inquiry that he was beaten on the suspicion of theft.

Sarfaraz was unemployed. The police claimed that he was addicted to substances and was admitted to a rehabilitation centre two months ago.

A case of murder has been registered at Swaroop Nagar police station, senior police officers said, and said they were on the hunt for the other two.