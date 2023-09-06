3 held including 2 minor for killing man during robbery in Northeast Delhi

A 21-year-old man was arrested while two minors were apprehended in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man who was found dead with stab wounds in Northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said that the victim identified as Salman Khan was stabbed after being robbed by one Abhishek Thakur and two minors, both 17. The incident took place on Friday (September 1), he said.

Prime accused Thakur, 21, is a resident of Nand Nagri, said police.

Khan, a resident of Mandoli Extension was a water cart operator. He was stabbed multiple times on the left side of the abdomen by Thakur, police said.

According to the police, they received a PCR call around 7am on September 1 about a man lying in a pool of blood near a cremation ground in Mandoli.

When officials reached the spot, they found Khan with multiple stab wounds in his abdomen and his wallet and phone missing. Further probe revealed that Khan had spoken to his mother last at 10:30pm on August 31 and could not be contacted, thereafter.

Following the incident, a murder case was registered, and an investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, police zeroed in on the suspects with the help of CCTV footage and human intelligence and apprehended all of them on Tuesday.

Interrogation, police said, revealed that Thakur and his three associates, all of whom were found to be minors, waylaid the victim on a lonely stretch near the cremation ground on the night of August 31.

“They tried to rob him. When he resisted, one accused held the victim from behind in a position to choke him while Thakur stabbed him multiple times. They robbed the victim of his phone and about Rs. 500 in cash and ran away from the spot,” Tirkey said.

After stabbing Khan, the four accused took an auto-rickshaw and reached Narela, where they slept at a relative’s house, police said, adding that Thakur sold the robbed phone to an unsuspecting buyer for Rs.1600 the next day.

Police said that they recovered the robbed mobile phone, blood-stained knife and clothes used in the commission of the crime. “Teams are looking for the fourth accused who is absconding,” the officer said.

In less than two months, multiple murders and injuries due to robbery and snatchings have been reported in the national capital.

On August 18, three men went on a stabbing spree while attempting to rob people and, killing one and injuring two others in three separate incidents in Northeast Delhi’s Janta Mazdoor Colony.

On August 7, three motorcycle-borne assailants stabbed and robbed three men, including two septuagenarians in Sagarpur in southwest Delhi.

