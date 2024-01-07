close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / 22 Delhi-bound trains delayed, IMD says severe cold conditions to continue

22 Delhi-bound trains delayed, IMD says severe cold conditions to continue

ByShobhit Gupta
Jan 07, 2024 01:35 PM IST

According to Indian Railways, at least 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to fog conditions in Delhi.

Parts of Delhi witnessed shallow fog on Sunday, causing disruptions in transportation and affecting at least 22 trains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there will be shallow to moderate fog in the coming week, with the possibility of a cloudy sky and light rainfall on Tuesday.

Commuters out on a cold and Foggy morning amid rising air pollution levels at Anand Vihar Railway Station in New Delhi. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Commuters out on a cold and Foggy morning amid rising air pollution levels at Anand Vihar Railway Station in New Delhi. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

According to Indian Railways, at least 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to fog conditions in Delhi and different states on Sunday.

Trains, including Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express, Jammutawi Ajmer Express and Ferozpur-Seoni, are running late by over 6:30 hours due to fog and low visibility in the region.

About 11 trains including Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, Banglore-Nizamuddin, Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani and Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express are delayed by about 1-1.30 hours on Sunday, the railway official added.

The IMD has said that cold to severe cold conditions are likely to continue over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan during Monday and a decrease thereafter.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 341 'very poor' at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Further, Delhi minister Atishi on Sunday announced that the schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days till January 12 for students from Nursery to Class 5 due to the prevailing cold conditions.

"Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5," Atishi said in a post on X.

The skyline over Delhi remained grey as a cold condition continued to grip the city.

(With inputs from agencies)

