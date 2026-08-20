22-year-old man stabbed to death after quarrel in Delhi's Kalyanpuri

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Thursday, police said.

During an altercation, the victim was allegedly stabbed with a knife, say police. (Hindustan Times)

The incident took place around 12.40 am on the road between 11 Block and 15 Block in Kalyanpuri, where a quarrel broke out between the victim and the accused, they said.

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During the altercation, the victim was allegedly stabbed with a knife. He was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.

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The deceased was identified as Jay Singh, alias Ganju.

An FIR has been registered and two accused persons have been apprehended in connection with the killing, the officer said.

The knife allegedly used in the crime has also been recovered. Police are conducting further investigation to establish the sequence of events and ascertain the role of others involved.

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The killing comes four days after a 27-year-old MCD sanitation worker, identified as Anil, was allegedly stabbed to death in Kalyanpuri on August 16 while he was working.

The incident had triggered protests by sanitation workers, who demanded swift action against the accused and compensation for the deceased worker's family.

The investigation into Jay Singh's killing is underway, police said.