Juvenile crime in Delhi jumps 30% in first half of 2026: Data

Crimes involving juveniles have surged sharply in Delhi in the first half of 2026, with police data recording a 30% increase in cases compared to the corresponding period last year. According to Delhi Police data, 1,404 cases involving juveniles were registered till June 15, 2026, against 1,080 cases during the same period in 2025. (Representative photo)

According to Delhi Police data, 1,404 cases involving juveniles were registered till June 15, 2026, against 1,080 cases during the same period in 2025. The most significant spikes were reported in dacoity and robbery, which rose from 104 to 161 – a jump of nearly 55%. Attempt to murder cases climbed from 103 to 159 (54%), while rape cases increased from 61 to 86, marking a 41% rise.

Murder cases involving minor accused also went up from 80 to 100, and hurt cases from 105 to 141. Property-related offences continued to account for the largest share of juvenile crime, with theft and burglary rising from 278 to 334. Cases registered under other Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) offences increased from 349 to 423.

The data indicates that the increase is not limited to petty offences, a substantial portion comes from serious and violent crimes, pointing to a shifting pattern in juvenile offending.

The trend follows the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, which placed Delhi among the cities with the highest juvenile crime rates in the country. As per NCRB 2024 data on crimes committed by juveniles in metropolitan cities, Delhi reported 2,306 such cases – the highest among all metros. In 2023, the figure stood at 2,278, and in 2022 at 2,336, indicating that the numbers have remained consistently high over the past three years.

Police officials have previously attributed juvenile involvement in crime to multiple factors, including school dropouts, substance abuse, peer influence, easy access to illegal weapons, and recruitment by organised criminal networks. Investigators have also flagged the growing use of minors by gangs, as they are perceived to face comparatively lighter legal consequences under the juvenile justice framework.

In July 2024, for instance, the shooting at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital –- which exposed the law and order situation in the Capital and triggered protests by doctors and a political blame game -- saw the involvement of a 16-year-old boy who allegedly fired four to six rounds at a 32-year-old victim. The boy was apprehended, and investigation revealed his association with the Hashim Baba gang.

Police officers, however, argue that the numbers underscore the need for stronger intervention beyond policing. “Early identification of at-risk children, better access to education, counselling, family support, and community-based rehabilitation are essential to prevent juveniles from graduating to more serious crimes,” a senior police officer said.