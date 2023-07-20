Mason electrocuted to death in Kalindi Kunj

A 22-year-old mason died by electrocution as he accidentally touched a live wire left loose in a pit that was damaged due to the recent flood at Vishwakarma Colony near Kalindi Kunj in south Delhi on Thursday, police said.

An MCD worker clears the silt in the drains at the flood-affected Nigambodh Ghat. Police said the mason died of electrocution in the flood-hit Vishwakarma Colony. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mason had gone to repair the damaged pit and he was hired by the owner of the house where the electrocution happened in the afternoon, the police said, and added that the owner’s wife also suffered electric shock when he tried to rescue the mason. She is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that the incident came to their notice after information was received from a private hospital in Shaheen Bagh redarding admission of a patient who was dead at the time of arrival. A police team went to the hospital and learnt that the dead man, Danish, was a mason by profession.

“Danish was repairing the wall of the point meant for keepin the electric water motor that lifts water from ground floor to first floor of the building. During the recent flood in Vishwakarma Colony, the pit was damaged. The motor was removed from the pit to get it repaired, but the wire meant for power supply was left loose. As Danish went inside the pit outside the house of Dinesh, his hand touched the wire and he was electrocuted. Dinesh’s wife Rekha Devi came for her rescue but she also received electric shock,” said DCP Deo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said that a case of death by negligence was registered in connection with the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON