22-year-old pregnant woman stabbed in central Delhi, husband kills stalker

A 22-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times in front of her two children by a former partner in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim over her reconciliation with her husband. The suspect, 34, was killed after the husband stabbed him in retaliation, while the husband, 23, also suffered stab wounds and is in a serious condition, police said Sunday.

The victim, who was 26 weeks pregnant, and her unborn child died in the attack, while the husband undergoing treatment at a government hospital. The incident took place on Saturday night when the victim, a resident of Bagichi Pratap Nagar, north Delhi, was going to see her mother, who lives in Nabi Karim, with her husband and two daughters, aged 2 and 4.

Describing the murder as a “crime of passion”, police said, the suspect was angry that the victim had returned to her husband. They had been in a live-in relationship for eight months and she had recently left him because he had allegedly hit her two children.

Police also said that the suspect had been registered as a “bad character” at the Nabi Karim police station as a result of his previous criminal record. The suspect had publicly claimed to be father of the unborn child, which the husband had objections to. The husband also had previous criminal involvements, police officers aware of the matter said.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan said that, around 10.15 pm on Saturday, the victim came to meet her mother in the e-rickshaw driven by her husband, along with their two children.

“Around the same time, the victim’s former live-in partner arrived there and allegedly tried to attack the husband with a knife. The husband managed to dodge the attack. Upon noticing the victim seated in the e-rickshaw, the suspect reportedly stabbed her multiple times with the knife. Seeing his wife being attacked, the husband rushed to her rescue. When he intervened, the suspect also stabbed him. The husband then overpowered the suspect, snatched the knife and retaliated by stabbing him with the same knife multiple times,” DCP Valsan said.

The victim and her husband were rushed to Lady Harding Medical College hospital by the victim’s brother. When a police team reached the crime scene, after being informed about the attack, they saw the suspect bleeding in the lane and rushed him to the same hospital. The doctors declared the victim and the suspect “brought dead”.

The husband was given medical attention and is currently undergoing treatment. A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother, the DCP said.

During the investigation, the police recorded statements of the victim’s family members. Her mother told the police that the victim had gotten married to her husband five years ago and since then had had two children. Since the husband’s family members, residents of Pratap Nagar in north Delhi were against the marriage, the couple moved to a rented house at Amarpuri in Nabi Karim, where the suspect was their neighbour. The suspect and the victim then became friends and allegedly entered into a relationship, said a police officer privy to the case.

“Around nine months ago, the victim moved out of her husband’s house with her two children due to their alleged matrimonial dispute. She stayed with suspect in Punjab as a live-in partner when she was not on good terms with her husband. Nearly two months ago, the suspect allegedly beat up the victim’s two daughters. The victim became angry and left suspect. She reconciled with her husband and returned to him with her two children. This was the main bone of contention between the three,” the officer added.