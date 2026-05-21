22-year-old shot dead in northeast Delhi, police suspect revenge killing over cafe murder

A 22-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by four assailants while riding a scooter near Shyam Lal College in northeast Delhi’s Shahdara late Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The assailants fired four rounds, three of which hit the man in the head and stomach, killing him, police said.

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The assailants fired four rounds, three of which hit the man in the head and stomach, killing him. The attackers fled the scene but have been identified by police. Multiple teams are conducting raids to apprehend them, police said.

The deceased, Amanullah Qureshi, was the brother of Mohammad Moin Qureshi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on January 30 after a brief exchange of fire, a week after he posted an alleged confession video claiming responsibility for shooting dead 24-year-old Faizan alias Fazzi at a cafe in northeast Delhi’s Kabir Nagar.

Investigators believe Amanullah was killed to avenge Faizan’s death, who was shot dead in front of several people at the cafe around 10pm on January 23, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Additional deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sandeep Lamba said Welcome police station received information about the firing near Shyam Lal College around 11.30pm on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sandeep Lamba said Welcome police station received information about the firing near Shyam Lal College around 11.30pm on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Upon reaching the spot, a police team learnt that Amanullah Qureshi, a resident of Maujpur in northeast Delhi, had been injured in the firing. He had already been shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital by family members, who were informed about the incident by an acquaintance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon reaching the spot, a police team learnt that Amanullah Qureshi, a resident of Maujpur in northeast Delhi, had been injured in the firing. He had already been shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital by family members, who were informed about the incident by an acquaintance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Amanullah was declared dead at the hospital by the attending doctors. We registered a case of murder and firing under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 27 of the Arms Act at Welcome police station,” Lamba said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Amanullah was declared dead at the hospital by the attending doctors. We registered a case of murder and firing under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 27 of the Arms Act at Welcome police station,” Lamba said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the preliminary investigation, the additional DCP said, police learnt that at least four people had been lying in wait for Amanullah near the college. They opened fire as soon as they cornered him. Amanullah collapsed on the road while the assailants fled, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the preliminary investigation, the additional DCP said, police learnt that at least four people had been lying in wait for Amanullah near the college. They opened fire as soon as they cornered him. Amanullah collapsed on the road while the assailants fled, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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After scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene, investigators identified at least two attackers as close relatives of Faizan, whom Amanullah’s brother, Moin Qureshi, had allegedly shot dead on January 23. The following day, Moin allegedly posted a video on Instagram confessing to the killing over an old “personal grudge”, police said.

In the video clip, Moin allegedly said: “My brother and my friends are not involved in the murder. Faizan had slapped me a few months ago and that’s the reason I shot him. There was no monetary dispute.”

After posting the video, Moin went underground and later deleted the confession post. He was arrested on January 30 after a gunfight in which he sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karn Pratap Singh ...Read More Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. Read Less

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